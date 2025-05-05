Legendary vocal groups bring Motown to A-Town

The Brief Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform at Atlanta's Fox Theatre this Saturday, May 10. The groups are celebrating 60 years of blockbuster hits and 40 years of joint touring. "My Girl" by The Temptations topped the charts back in March 1965, followed a few months later by "I Can't Help Myself" by The Four Tops.



1965 was a blockbuster year for Detroit music label Motown, with "My Girl" by The Temptations rocketing to the top of the charts, followed a few months later by The Four Tops and "I Can’t Help Myself."

Now, both groups are bringing that classic Motown Sound to A-Town in a one-night-only show at the iconic Fox Theatre.

The Temptations and The Four Tops will celebrate 60 years of hits and 40 years of joint touring with a stop at the Fox this Saturday, May 10. Each group will perform its respective string of hits — songs which defined the 1960s and 1970s and helped make Motown a musical powerhouse that remains unmatched to this day.

"We hear it every night; people say, "Look, there's not many places we can get to see a show like this. You guys, please continue doing what you do and entertaining the world,’" says Temptations member Terry Weeks.

Weeks joined the group after randomly meeting original Temptations member Otis Williams on a Los Angeles street corner more than 30 years ago ("Otis was in a shoe store," he laughs). Meanwhile, current Four Tops member Lawrence Payton, Jr. had a more direct path into his group; his father was a founding member.

"He had an amazing ear," recalls Payton of his father. "You would sing something you’d think was right, and he'd say, ‘But you know, you could try this.’ And he’d put stuff on, and you're like, ‘Oh my God!' He could make four people sound like 10, three people sound like six. He was amazing."

Major hits by The Temptations include "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Get Ready," "Ain’t Too Proud to Beg," and "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)." Classics made famous by The Four Tops include "Reach Out I’ll Be There," "Bernadette," and "Still Water (Love)."

Saturday night’s show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier; tickets start at $64. For more information on the show, click here.