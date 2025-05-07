Pepsi challenging Coke in taste test on its home turf

article

The Brief Pepsi is bringing its revived Pepsi Challenge to Atlanta from May 8–11, inviting locals to a blind taste test against Coke Zero Sugar at multiple city locations. Participants who choose their favorite cola will receive a free 20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar and can join surprise sampling events around town. Fans unable to attend in person can claim a free at-home Pepsi Challenge kit through TikTok starting May 8, while supplies last.



Pepsi is taking aim at its rival on home turf this week, rolling into Atlanta with a bold campaign: prove that Pepsi® Zero Sugar tastes better than Coke Zero Sugar. Just in time for National Have a Coke Day on May 8, the revived Pepsi Challenge is bringing blind taste tests to multiple locations across the city.

The Pepsi Challenge, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, has been touring cities across the U.S. since February — and according to Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar has come out on top in 100% of the markets so far.

Atlanta residents will have the chance to weigh in between May 8–11, with events scheduled at The Interlock, Colony Square, Park Tavern, and the Chastain Art Festival. Participants will take a blind taste test between Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar. After making their pick, they’ll receive a free 20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar — regardless of which cola they chose.

Atlanta Pepsi Challenge Locations & Times:

The Interlock (1116 Howell Mill Road NW) – May 8–10, 12–7 p.m.

Colony Square (1197 Peachtree Street NE) – May 9, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Park Tavern (500 10th Street NE) – May 10–11, 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

Chastain Art Fest (4469 Stella Drive NW) – May 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; May 11, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Surprise sampling stops by a Pepsi-branded vehicle are also planned across the city on May 9 and 10.

For those who can’t attend in person, Pepsi is offering free at-home Pepsi Challenge kits. Starting May 8 at noon, fans can claim a kit via TikTok (@Pepsi) with proof of purchase of two 10-packs of Pepsi Zero Sugar Mini Cans (while supplies last).

For full tour details, visit PepsiChallenge.com.