Atlanta Braves offering discounted tickets and more during 'May in the A'

Baseball fans have plenty of reasons to head to Truist Park this month as the Atlanta Braves roll out their "May in the A" campaign, offering discounted tickets, food specials, giveaways, and themed events during two home series.

The promotions apply to Braves matchups against the Cincinnati Reds (now through May 8) and the Washington Nationals (May 12–15). Fans can score general admission tickets for just $10 or sit in the Home Run Porch for $30. Concession deals include $1.99 hot dogs and $3.99 Miller High Life, available in Sections 313 and 343. Additionally, $10 parking is offered in Lot 31 for the first 500 vehicles, and fans can find 50% off select retail items, including City Connect fitted caps.

The Braves are also offering unique experiences and giveaways during these games. From May 6–8, the first 1,000 children attending will be invited to join a pregame parade and receive high-fives from Braves players.

Giveaway highlights include:

May 8: Raisel Iglesias bobblehead giveaway presented by Northside Hospital (first 15,000 fans)

May 14: Marcell Ozuna bobblehead giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines, featuring a bobbling head and arms (first 15,000 fans)

On May 13, fans can purchase a specialty Minecraft Movie ticket package that includes admission to the Braves-Nationals game and a co-branded Minecraft/Atlanta Braves jersey shirt.

For a full list of May promotions, specialty nights, and ticket packages, visit Braves.com/Promotions.