Thieves steal all the vapes from DeKalb County smoke shop

A DeKalb County business owner is asking the public for help after she says someone broke into her smoke shop and stole all the store's vapes.

The theft happened around midnight at Aura Ash Tech Smoke Shop on the 7100 block of Covington Highway in Lithonia.

Allounique Mahabeer says she had burglar bars and locks on the doors, but thieves still managed to break in by smashing the window with concrete and prying off the lock.

Several other vape shops off Covington Highway have also been broken into over the past month.

Mahabeer said she was heartbroken when she got the call on Thursday morning that the business she had opened three months ago had been broken into.

"We purchased everything on our own with our savings. We didn't get any loans or grants," she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe for support.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.