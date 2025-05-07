East Hall High School mourns beloved teacher Victor Vega after deadly motorcycle crash

article

The Brief Victor Vega, a beloved teacher and coach at East Hall High School, died in a motorcycle crash involving a Chevrolet Suburban; the driver, Maria Escobedo, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide. The Hall County School District expressed deep sorrow over Vega's death and has implemented a crisis team to support students and staff at East Hall High School. Vega, a U.S. Air Force veteran, taught business and technology, coached baseball and softball, and was involved in youth player development with the Atlanta Braves, remembered as a dedicated mentor and leader.



The East Hall High School community is mourning the loss of Victor Vega, a beloved teacher and coach who died Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash.

East Hall High School teacher killed in crash

What we know:

Vega, 54, of Gainesville, was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban on Jesse Jewell Parkway at Old Cornelia Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Officials said the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. when the Suburban’s driver, Maria Escobedo, 57, of Gillsville, failed to yield while turning left onto Old Cornelia Highway. Vega, who was traveling east on Jesse Jewell Parkway on a 2003 Honda CMX 300 motorcycle, struck the front right bumper of the Suburban and was ejected from his vehicle. He was then run over by the SUV.

Vega was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

By Tuesday afternoon, Escobedo was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield while turning left, and booked into the Hall County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Hall County Schools on coach's death

What they're saying:

The Hall County School District issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over Vega’s death.

"We are deeply saddened today by the loss of teacher and coach Victor Vega of East Hall High School," the district said. "Our prayers go out to the Vega family, the students and faculty at East Hall High School, and the East Hall community. We currently have a crisis team in place at East Hall High School to support students and staff members who are struggling with this tragic loss. We ask that the media respect the privacy of the Vega family and the school as they grieve."

Who is Victor Vega?

Dig deeper:

Vega taught business and technology classes at East Hall and was a coach for the school’s baseball and softball teams. He also served as advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and worked with the Atlanta Braves on youth player development.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Vega had served in the Security Forces and was stationed in countries including Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Before entering education, he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and an MBA from Park University in Missouri.

Vega’s multifaceted career spanned athletics, military service, and education—each marked by his passion for mentorship and leadership.

He is remembered by students and colleagues as a dedicated teacher, coach, and role model.