Mother's Day weekend lane closures for Sweet Auburn Spring Festival in Atlanta

Several roads in Atlanta will be closed beginning Friday evening as the city prepares for the 39th Annual Sweet Auburn Spring Festival, a major cultural event held over Mother’s Day weekend.

What we know:

Closures will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 9, and remain in place throughout the weekend to accommodate the festival's setup and activities.

Streets impacted include:

I-75/85 Northbound – John Wesley Dobbs Exit

John Wesley Dobbs Avenue (between Piedmont Avenue and Hilliard Street)

Hilliard Street

Leonard Tate Drive

Fort Street

Jesse Hill Jr. Drive

Organizers said the road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of festival-goers and support the logistics of the large-scale event.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Traffic officers and detour signs will be posted to assist drivers throughout the weekend.

Big picture view:

The Sweet Auburn Spring Festival, which celebrates the historic Sweet Auburn District, is known for its live music, food vendors, art displays, and community programs. Tens of thousands of people attend the event each year.

What you can do:

More information about the event and road closures is available at sweetauburn.com or on Instagram @SweetAuburnFest.