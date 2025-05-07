Urgent search for missing stone mountain man: Malik Kenneth Ford

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police are seeking public assistance to locate Malik Kenneth Ford, a 30-year-old man from Stone Mountain, reported missing on May 6. Ford was last seen wearing a green beanie, green Nike sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes; he is described as a Black male, 5'8", 214 pounds, with tattoos on both arms. Authorities advise anyone who sees Ford to call 911 immediately.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man from Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Malik Kenneth Ford was reported missing by his family on May 6 after they contacted 911, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, green Nike sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes.

Ford is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 214 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

What we don't know:

Investigators say he may have access to a vehicle, but his direction of travel is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Ford is urged to call 911.