Urgent search for missing stone mountain man: Malik Kenneth Ford
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man from Stone Mountain.
What we know:
Malik Kenneth Ford was reported missing by his family on May 6 after they contacted 911, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, green Nike sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes.
Ford is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 214 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms.
What we don't know:
Investigators say he may have access to a vehicle, but his direction of travel is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Ford is urged to call 911.
The Source: The Gwinnett County Police Department provided the details and the images for this article.