Urgent search for missing stone mountain man: Malik Kenneth Ford

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 7, 2025 6:57pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
Malik Kenneth Ford (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are seeking public assistance to locate Malik Kenneth Ford, a 30-year-old man from Stone Mountain, reported missing on May 6.
    • Ford was last seen wearing a green beanie, green Nike sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes; he is described as a Black male, 5'8", 214 pounds, with tattoos on both arms.
    • Authorities advise anyone who sees Ford to call 911 immediately.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old man from Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Malik Kenneth Ford was reported missing by his family on May 6 after they contacted 911, according to police. He was last seen wearing a green beanie, green Nike sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes.

Ford is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 214 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. 

What we don't know:

Investigators say he may have access to a vehicle, but his direction of travel is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Ford is urged to call 911.

The Source: The Gwinnett County Police Department provided the details and the images for this article.

