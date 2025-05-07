Mother's Day forecast in Atlanta: Will it be a washout?

The Brief A "cut-off low" weather system will bring waves of rain and storms to North Georgia through the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected daily, with severe storms possible on Friday, posing threats like gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding. Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and have backup plans for outdoor activities, as the forecast suggests periods of showers and storms without a complete washout.



North Georgia residents may need to keep umbrellas close and backup plans ready for Mother’s Day weekend.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is calling for an unsettled stretch of weather with showers and thunderstorms likely across the region.

What they're saying:

A "cut-off low" weather system is expected to bring waves of rain and storms across the southeastern United States through the weekend and into early next week, according to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes.

"For mom, yeah, we’re gonna try our best," Forbes said during a recent forecast. "It’s not going to be a washout. It is not going to rain from sun up on Saturday to sunset on Mother’s Day, but we are going to see periods of showers and storms."

Forbes noted that no specific time of day appears to be wetter than others on Sunday. "There’s not any particular hour of the day that looks wetter than another," he said. "Temperatures [will be] getting into the low 70s throughout all of Sunday here, across north and central Georgia, and maybe mixing in a couple of storms as well."

Dig deeper:

He warns that isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected daily through the weekend, with a few severe storms possible Friday. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Damaging winds and large hail remain the primary threats on Friday.

Timeline:

In metro Atlanta:

Friday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 60°F.

Saturday: Showers likely after 2 p.m., high near 68°F.

Saturday Night: Continued showers and thunderstorms possible, low around 57°F.

Sunday: Showers likely, with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon, high near 69°F.

In northwest Georgia:

Friday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57°F.

Saturday: Showers likely after 2 p.m., high near 70°F.

Saturday Night: Rain chances continue, low around 55°F.

Sunday: 50% chance of showers and possible afternoon storms, high near 71°F.

In the North Georgia Mountains:

Friday Night: 60% chance of showers, low around 53°F.

Saturday: Rain likely after 2 p.m., high near 65°F.

Saturday Night: Continued showers, low around 52°F.

Sunday: Showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, high near 68°F.

Sunday Night: 60% chance of thunderstorms, low around 56°F.

What's next:

"We’re going to be watching the forecast closely," Forbes said. "It’s not necessarily looking the best through the weekend here across the area."

While it's not a complete washout, meteorologists urge residents to stay weather-aware and have contingency plans for outdoor celebrations.

