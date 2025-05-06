North Georgia tea room brews up Mother’s Day memories

The Brief Waffle's English Tea Room opened in Dahlonega in March 2024, specializing in delicious afternoon tea experiences. Owner Fiona Bagley also owns local retail store Crown and Bear, which features various home goods popular in the British Isles. Waffle's is named after the family's corgi: Sir Waffle Dean McWaffleburg Wigglebum.



We’re less than a week away from Mother’s Day — and there’s no better way to show the mother figure in your life how much she’s appreciated than by treating her to a delicious tea experience!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Waffle's English Tea Room in Dahlonega, learning more about tea service traditions and why they might just make for a perfect Mother’s Day outing. Waffle's English Tea Room opened in March 2024, taking over part of Dahlonega’s historic Head House and lending a little "across the pond" charm to the North Georgia mountains. It’s quickly become a favorite for locals looking for a unique place to sit back, relax, and enjoy tea, cucumber sandwiches, macarons, and other treats.

Oh, and don’t let the name fool you: as you’ll quickly learn, Waffle's English Tea Room isn’t named after the breakfast food … it’s named after a dog! That would be Sir Waffle Dean McWaffleburg Wigglebum, thank you very much. He's the Corgi belonging to Katz Bagley, who operates the business with her mother, Fiona. Fiona also owns local home goods store Crown and Bear, featuring popular items from the British Isles.

Waffle's English Tea Room is located at 47 South Park Street in Dahlonega, and its regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. For more information on upcoming events, click over to the business’s Facebook page here.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Dahlonega, helping Fiona Bagley prepare a special tea experience for several local mothers and daughters.



