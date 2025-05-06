New survey names best Georgia restaurants for Mother's Day dining

The Brief A Mixbook poll of over 3,000 mothers ranked three Georgia restaurants as top Mother’s Day destinations. Table & Main in Roswell claimed the top spot, followed by By George in Atlanta and The Deer and the Dove in Decatur. Mixbook says the selections reflect a blend of heartfelt atmosphere and unforgettable food experiences.



Three Georgia restaurants have been ranked among the best places for moms to celebrate Mother’s Day, according to a new nationwide survey by photobook company Mixbook.

What we know:

The poll, which gathered responses from more than 3,000 mothers, highlights restaurants that offer both heartfelt ambiance and memorable meals.

Topping the list in Georgia is Table & Main in Roswell, known for its Southern-inspired cuisine and welcoming atmosphere. Coming in second is By George, located inside the historic Candler Hotel in downtown Atlanta, offering upscale American fare in an elegant setting. Rounding out the top three is The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, praised for its creative menu and cozy charm.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: Mother's Day, special events & more | May 2025

What they're saying:

Mixbook says the rankings reflect what moms truly value on their special day — a mix of warmth, thoughtful service, and delicious food.

RELATED: North Georgia tea room brews up Mother’s Day memories