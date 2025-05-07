Toccoa man arrested for vandalizing construction equipment in Middle Georgia

article

The Brief Jason Maclamar Norris was arrested for vandalizing construction equipment at a site in Jones County. Damage included shattered windows caused by rocks and gunfire; Norris was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property. A firearm linked to the incident was found at the site with assistance from K9 Yoda and Deputy Sullivan.



A Toccoa man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he damaged construction equipment at a work site in Jones County.

What we know:

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Maclamar Norris on Monday following an investigation into reports of vandalism at a construction site on Turnerwoods Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the scene after the construction company’s owner discovered damage to several vehicles and pieces of machinery. Investigators say windows had been shattered by rocks and what appeared to be gunfire.

Norris, identified as an employee of the company, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property.

A firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered at the site with help from K9 Yoda and his handler, Deputy Sullivan.

What we don't know:

It was not clear when Norris' next court appearance is scheduled.

