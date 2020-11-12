Thieves ram truck into sporting goods store to snag guns, Douglasville police say

Douglasville police are searching for thieves who rammed a UHaul rental truck into a sporting goods store to get their hands on an array of guns.

Investigators told FOX 5 the suspects broke into Gable Sporting Goods just after 1:30 a.m. and stole a variety of weapons, but they're still conducting inventory, so an exact number of taken guns could not be provided.

Police believe a second vehicle was also involved -- an unmarked box truck.

Police have not released any pictures or videos at this time and could not say how many people were involved.

An officer stood by through the morning to protect the gaping hole into Gable Sporting Goods on the 6200 block of Fairburn Road.

In addition to fishing, hunting and outdoor equipment, the store's website advertises a variety of handguns, rifles and shotguns.