Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:35 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Rockdale County, Newton County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:13 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:57 PM EDT until THU 6:45 PM EDT, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, White County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Therapist explains why boredom is good for kids

By
Published 
FOX Medical Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to deal with 'Mommy, I'm bored!'

If you're tired of hearing your kids tell you they're bored, you're not alone. But, a little boredom may not be such a bad thing. In fact, one Children's Healthcare of Atlanta therapist says having downtime to do nothing, may be exactly what some kids need.

Atlanta - As we head into the final stretch of summer, it’s hard not to feel a little bored.

Jody Baumstein, LCSW, a licensed therapist with Children’s Health Care of Atlanta’s Strong4Life program says that’s okay.

"Boredom on its own is not a problem; it’s actually really, really helpful," Baumstein says. "It’s just a matter of what we do with it."

A lot of kids, Baumstein says, are already over scheduled and overextended.

"Sometimes we think the best approach is to stay as busy as possible, but we know that there are downsides to that," she explains. "So, there is a sweet spot. We don’t need to be over scheduled and over committed. We also don’t want kids to just sit around and do nothing. And so it really is all about how we approach boredom."

Having downtime, Baumstein says, gives kids a chance to learn how to tolerate different feelings, and being bored may be uncomfortable at first, because it’s new.  But resist the urge to "fix" that feeling.

"When they come to us, and they say, ‘I’m bored,’ if we just fill the space for them, they don’t know what to do with that boredom," she says.  "So, we need to teach them, and give them a chance to figure out what it means to fill that space with creative and productive things."

Boredom can be a chance to help kids start to tune in to what their body needs.

If they need exercise, she says, encourage them to think about what they want to do.

"Maybe they create a game outside or they just fill the space by doing something active, like going for a walk," Baumstein says. "And maybe their body is needing rest because they’ve been running around so far throughout the summer and are tired. So, maybe they fill their boredom by reading a book or just sitting and listening to music."

The next time your kid tells you they’re bored, Baumstein says, let them sort it out.

"Boredom comes with benefits," she says.