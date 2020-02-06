Theft at fire station: Law enforcement gear snatched by crooks

A theft at an Atlanta fire station also nets law enforcement gear snatched by crooks.

And those law enforcement items are the biggest cause of concern for investigators. Atlanta police notified Homeland Security.

Authorities say thieves walked onto fire department property at station 8 p.m. on Marietta Boulevard. It is fenced but a gate was left open.

The crooks went through four personal vehicles. They got various items, including a firearm. But here is what makes these car larcenies different for police.

One of the firefighters also happens to be a reserved sheriff's deputy. In his vehicle, there was no firearm left inside. However, he did have several pieces of deputy clothing with the full insignia of the sheriff's department.

"We don't want anything out there whereby someone can pose as a police officer or a deputy," said officer Steve Avery with the APD.

Advertisement

The theft poses a risk that someone wearing the gear could approach a motorist.

Avery said in the state of Georgia, clothing -- even authentic gear -- is not enough for a traffic stop. The legitimate officer should be in a marked law enforcement car and be able to present credentials to you.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Tracy Flanagan, said everyone should "use their instincts" if something does not feel right and call 911.