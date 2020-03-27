'The Walking Dead' star, executive producer open pop-up grocery store

Two of the big names from "The Walking Dead" have opened a pop-up grocery store and they are offering some of the hardest-to-find items including sanitizer and toilet paper. Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero tell FOX 5 that it’s their way of helping the Georgia town that means so much to the show.

Greg Nicotero

Nicotero and Reedus both expressed their appreciation for Senoia which has been home to "The Walking Dead" for 10 seasons. They will start their 11th season of filming here next month. It’s also home to their restaurant Nic & Norman’s, which is now operating a pop-up grocery store offering hard-to-find items.

SEE ALSO: Coffee shop from The Walking Dead getting creative to stay open

Norman Reedus

“Senoia has done a lot for The Walking Dead and so we are really looking forward to supporting the community with our little pop-up grocery store,” Nicotero, who is the show’s special effects creator and executive producer, told FOX 5.

Norman Reedus, whose character Daryl Dixon is the ultimate virus survivor in the zombie apocalypse, told us, “It’s a way to keep our employees employed and doing something good for the town that’s been so good for us.”

Advertisement

Curbside service at Nic & Norman’s

Nic & Norman’s pop-up grocery store is now up and running. In the time we were there, we saw a lot of moms with children taking advantage of the curbside delivery of the groceries that were bought online and carried out to their cars.

“We’ve got toilet paper. We’ve got sanitizer. We’ve got dry goods. We’ve got vegetables. We’ve got all kinds of stuff that you can’t get right now in most grocery stores,” said Scott Tigchelaar, co-owner of Nic & Norman’s.

SEE ALSO: New Senoia farmers market in Walking Dead warehouse

Employee filling toilet paper order

Nic & Norman’s dining room is closed although the restaurant is still offering curbside service. But the pop-up grocery store is a way to keep even more employees on the job.

Nic & Norman’s is teaming up with Sysco Foods, the big restaurant food distributing company. With so many eateries closed, Sysco says it is sitting on a huge stockpile of goods. They are getting truckloads of hard-to-find items like toilet paper, surface sanitizer, dairy and meats.

Order online, receive a delivery time, and employees load it up in your car.

Like the zombie apocalypse show, Nic & Norman’s pop-up is a hit.

“You know we wanted to give back and hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of each other and hopefully this will help some people out,” Reedus said.

“So hang in their guys. Stay safe and we will see you soon,” said Nicotero.

You can order online at www.nicandnormans.com.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.