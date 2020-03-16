Coffee shop from The Walking Dead getting creative to stay open

The Senoia Coffee and Cafe is a Georgia landmark. And in a town that depends on tourists from the hit cable show The Walking Dead, business has boomed in good times. But now owner Brent Anderson is looking at creative ways to not just stay open, but continue to serve his local customers.

“We are going to offer curbside pickup. If they don’t want to come in we will come out and bring their item to them,” Anderson said.

The coffee shop was featured in season three of The Walking Dead. It has no drive-thru. So, they will bring your coffee or food order out to your car when you call ahead and place your order.

Nic and Norman’s restaurant, another local landmark with ties to The Walking Dead was closed for Monday for cleaning. They too are looking toward creative measures for take-out food or even outdoor dining.

Already, Senoia is seeing a decrease in pedestrian traffic. But the town also enjoys significant patronage from local residents from both Coweta and Fayette Counties. They are hoping that support will continue with whatever services businesses are able to offer.

One way to support local restaurants is to purchase gift cards.

“Not only does it help the business now, but you can give the gift certificate to someone in need,” said Scott Tigchelaar, President of Senoia Enterprises.

A Facebook page has been set up dedicated to helping businesses like these in Fayette County by sharing information on how to help all in one place. That page is "Save Local Fayette Businesses."