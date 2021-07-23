'The pain is unbearable': Mother remembers daughter after remains found behind shopping plaza

A Henry County mother is left heartbroken after her daughter's remains were found behind a busy shopping center near Stockbridge.

Police found 23-year-old Mirsha Victor's remains more than a week after her loved ones reported her missing.

Right now, three people, who may be linked to her disappearance, are in jail charged with murder.

Victor's loved ones said they just want to know why this happened and said it still doesn't seem real.

Victor’s mother said she worked with a man who may have been involved in her murder.

"It's unbelievable," Victor's mother, Marie Elien, said. "The pain is unbearable."

Police believe the 23-year-old was killed on July 8, but it took more than a week to find her remains.

Police discovered Victor’s remains and another set of human remains along Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor on Monday.

"I was remaining hopeful until the weekend, last weekend. I feel hopeless," Elien explained.

This family said there are no words to describe the devastation they're feeling right now.

Loved ones said Victor was a loving, smart young woman, focused on her education at Georgia State University.

"I feel like I can feel her," longtime friend Arielle Joyner said. "Like I just feel like she's with me. Like, I watch videos and they make me happy."

Friend Amber Willitt went on to say "She's gone physically but she's not gone spiritually. She's here with us every single day."

Right now, investigators are working to see if Dennis Lane and two others are connected to Victor's death.

Elien said Lane called her missing daughter’s phone and asked her to come to his Stockbridge home on July 9th, a day after Victor disappeared.

"He was trying to talk to me so nice 'I'm your daughter's best friend. Mirsha is a nice lady when she's at work up there at the front desk,'" Elien said.

According to a police report, two detectives went with Elien to the apartment complex and one of them heard Lane say that everyone was blaming him for Victor's disappearance.

Elien said she asked Lane if he knew anything about Victor's disappearance and he said "no, no. But I want to talk to you."

The report goes on to say that investigators found a bloody mattress outside Lane's home, blood on his floor and bathroom, and a mattress missing from the home.

The report also notes that Victor's cell phone was pinged at Lane's home around the time she disappeared.

Police charged Lane, Cleounsee Fisher, and Ronisha Preckwinkle with murder, false imprisonment, and tampering with evidence soon after.

"I would like to ask her if she really a woman give birth, labor, and how she would feel for someone to murder in daughter in that same condition they did to my daughter," Elien said.

FOX 5 has learned that Lane spent 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old before moving to Georgia.

Fisher was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2015 in Wisconsin.

"I don’t think it was only Mirsha. It could have been any young girls, innocent young girls," Elien said.

Police said they are following leads on other potential victims.

Victor's family is raising funds to help lay her to rest.

