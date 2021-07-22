Medical examiner IDs human remains found behind grocery store as DeKalb murder victim

The Henry County Medical Examiner's Office says one of the two human remains that were found Monday behind a grocery store belongs to a 23-year-old woman previously reported missing.

Investigators previously said they were working to determine if the remains belonged to Mirsha Victor, who was reported missing in DeKalb County on July 8. A post three days later on the Henry County Police Department's Facebook page reported investigators had determined she was murdered in the county on the same day, but investigators were still searching for her 2008 Ford Mustang convertible. Police said that was found on July 15.

Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher, and Ronisha Preckwinkle were arrested in connection to Victor's murder. All three remained in the Henry County jail without bond Thursday.

Earlier in this week, investigators were called out to a wooded area behind the Spivey Junction shopping center near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive near Stockbridge after the remains of two people were found. Crime scene investigators spent the day combing through the woods for evidence and removing those remains.

The cause and manner of Victor's death have not been determined. Authorities have not identified the second set of human remains.

Few details have been released about the case, but police are investigating the possibility she was killed at the Hudson Bridge Townhomes, and then her body was dumped behind the grocery store.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department.

