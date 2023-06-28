Vandalism rampage through Marietta leaves dozens of businesses, cars damaged

A man went on a rampage with rocks and did quite a bit of damage. About a dozen businesses in Marietta were cleaning up glass and replacing windows over the weekend.

Business owners woke up last Friday to alarms going off and shattered glass at their shops.

It was after 2 a.m. when the first call came in. Officers spent the next several hours responding to more than a dozen calls of someone throwing rocks and smashing windows.

"One call, after another, after another, that more businesses had damage," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Taper's Barber Shop was one of the businesses hit by a rock.

"Door broken, glass everywhere, had to clean up. I was late to all my appointments just trying to get everything on track," said Maine Smith, who owns the shop.

(Supplied)

Police say the man hit businesses on Terrell Mill Road, Cobb Parkway, and Delk Road. In addition to front doors and windows, six vehicles at car lots had broken windows.

Police say what helped lead to an arrest was the number of businesses that had surveillance cameras.

"They had active cameras that they were working, recording, and we got good visuals, that allowed us to hold this individual accountable," said McPhilamy.

(Supplied)

Police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Coicou. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail with a number of felony criminal damage charges against him.

"They didn't take anything it was vandalism, makes no sense," said Smith.

In all, thousands of dollars of damage was done, but nothing was stolen.