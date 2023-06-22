Teens work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness

Experts agree that regular exercise is crucial for improving physical and mental health in teenagers — and this summer, one fitness center chain is making it easier than ever for teens to get in those all-important workouts.

Planet Fitness is offering its High School Summer Pass through Aug. 31, allowing teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free. Here’s how it works: Teens can register online, then download the PF App to access a digital pass which is good at their chosen location through the end of August.

And for those who like a little competition, PF will host a leaderboard this year which tracks the number of sign-ups from different high schools. At the end of the summer, company officials say the top 10 schools will be awarded grants. The company is also hosting a video challenge via TikTok for participants, which will result in scholarships for 10 winning students.

Planet Fitness officials tell us the High School Summer Pass program is available at all of its 2,400 gyms — including the many located here in metro Atlanta. This morning, we stopped by the Brookhaven gym (at 3944 Peachtree Road Northeast, Unit 3b) to learn more about the High School Summer Pass program…and burn off some calories ourselves! Click here for more information…and click the video player in this article to check out our morning working out!