Teens 'hack' into scooters, use to commit violent crimes, Atlanta police chief says

The Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said small street scooters showed up in several police reports from last weekend.

That is an indication, according to the chief, that the popular scooters are being used by teens, including younger teenagers, to carry out crimes.

1 DEAD, 1 INJURED TRYING TO STOP CROOKS BREAKING INTO CARS IN SOUTHEAST ATLANTA

The chief was answering a query from Atlanta City Council member Mary Norwood about a shootout at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. A total of five young people struck by bullets -- the end result of some type of dispute that erupted into an argument and gunplay.

At the scene, police found scooters scattered around on the ground.

POLICE SAY CHILDREN ROLL ON SCOOTERS TO COMMIT CRIME

Councilwoman Mary Norwood wanted to know how a 15-year-old would be able to ride a scooter that has to be activated with some type of payment card.

"We've got juveniles riding around on scooter," the councilwoman commented.

Chief Bryant said some young people have figured out how to "hack" into the vehicle to get it running.

Advertisement

"It is becoming a serious problem," Bryant said.