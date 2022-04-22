1 dead, 1 injured trying to stop crooks breaking into cars in southeast Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate the deadly shooting of a man who tried to stop crooks breaking into cars at an apartment garage located along Boulevard in southeast Atlanta on April 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police said two people were shot at an apartment in southeast Atlanta on Friday afternoon while trying to stop a car break-in.

It happened a little after 4:30 p.m. at the Auburn Glen apartments located at 49 Boulevard SE.

Atlanta police said officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to the hospital. Police said a 31-year-old man was in critical condition when he was transported and later died.

The other victim was only identified as a 29-year-old woman.

The names of the man and woman were not yet released.

Investigators said the man and woman were trying to stop at least two individuals who were seen breaking into cars.

Police said the suspects were last seen riding scooters through the garage.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.