Police say children roll on scooters to commit crime

Atlanta leaders said children as young as twelve-years-old ride scooters late at night to commit crimes.

Keisha Waites, a council member who represents the entire city, disclosed the disturbing trend during a meeting with colleagues.

"We see what is happening in Grant Park," said Waites, "armed boys out until late doing robberies. What is a twelve-year-old doing out at midnight."

Grant Park neighbors have seen these boys. But the southeast section of Atlanta is not the only community where these children are circulating.

Community leader Paul Zucca said the boys surface around 10 p.m.

"Four or five of them ride together," Zucca said. "Cars are being broken into and some are attempting robberies and committing robberies."

Councilman Jason Winston represents Grant Park. He is proposing the council amend the scooter law to require an age restriction and verification in order to ride.

In Atlanta, a rider is supposed to be eighteen-years-old.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____