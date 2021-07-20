Expand / Collapse search
Teenager to be charged in shooting near UGA campus

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga. - Officers say they have identified a teenager accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Athens near the University of Georgia.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Weir Circle.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a 19-year-old female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they learned a 17-year-old man had also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that they determined was from the same incident.

Detectives have now identified the man as a suspect and say charges will be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (762) 400-7058 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

_____

