Teenager to be charged in shooting near UGA campus

Officers say they have identified a teenager accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Athens near the University of Georgia.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Weir Circle.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a 19-year-old female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they learned a 17-year-old man had also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that they determined was from the same incident.

Detectives have now identified the man as a suspect and say charges will be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (762) 400-7058 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

