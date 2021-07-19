Police investigate shooting near UGA campus

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after a woman was shot near the University of Georgia campus.

The university confirmed the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was investigating a shooting at Parkview Homes on Baxter Street, but said there is no immediate threat to the campus.

Police said a woman was shot near the 200 block of Weir Circle.

Several high-rise dormitories and a dining hall at UGA are located off of Baxter Street.

