Police investigate shooting near UGA campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after a woman was shot near the University of Georgia campus.
The university confirmed the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was investigating a shooting at Parkview Homes on Baxter Street, but said there is no immediate threat to the campus.
Police said a woman was shot near the 200 block of Weir Circle.
Several high-rise dormitories and a dining hall at UGA are located off of Baxter Street.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
