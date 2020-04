Newnan police are investigating after a fight at an apartment complex ended with a 17-year-old being shot.

According to police, officers were called to Eastgate Apartments around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found around 30 shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, around 11:50 p.m. officers learned a 17-year-old male was shot possibly in the arm.

The victim was taken to an nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.