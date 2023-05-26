Teen who ran away from home in February believed to be in Atlanta area, deputies say

article

A 16-year-old girl from who ran away with two other teens in February may be in the Atlanta area, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Alyssa Smith has been missing since February 12. While the two teens Alyssa ran away with have since been found, they say Alyssa still has not returned home.

Authorities believe Alyssa is staying somewhere in the Atlanta area. At this time, there is no reason to suspect she has left the state.

Alyssa is described as a white female, with blue eyes and red or blue dyed hair. She stands approximately 5’2’’ tall and weighing 150 pounds.



If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 770-928-0239 or 9-1-1.