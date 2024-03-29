Teen walked away from school, got into Uber, and never came home: Gwinnett police

article

Rohjae Imani Kathryn Watts, 16, has been reported missing after Gwinnett County police say she never returned home from school.

Police say that on March 27, Rohjae walked away from Collins Hill High School and got into an Uber.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black top. Rohjae is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She is known to change her hair style frequently.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.