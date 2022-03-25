Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta police search for 15-year-old accused of stealing ATV at gunpoint

Atlanta police search for teen who stole an ATV at gunpoint

An Atlanta city official who has worked to reduce teen crime spoke with FOX 5 about the vehicle theft and provided data surrounding felonies and misdemeanors involving teenagers.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a teen accused of committing multiple carjackings.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suspect is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a hoodie.

On Wednesday, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the suspect asked the owner of an ATV for a ride. The boy hopped on the back for a short trip. 

After arriving at the destination, authorities say the teen pulled a gun and fired a warning shot just in case, apparently, to persuade the owner not to resist his order to turn over the keys.

Other details on the teen's appearance were not known.

Crime data from 2021 reveals a disturbing trend -- more and more kids are committing serious crimes. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 334 individuals ranging from the ages of 13 to 17 during that time span.

The incidents included 37 aggravated assaults, 5 murders, 22 carjackings and a myriad of other felonies and some misdemeanors.

