Teen missing after argument with father, police say

Clayton County police are looking for a teenager who is missing after an alleged argument with her father.

Police said 13-year-old Ziah Saddler left her home without permission around 8:45 p.m. on Friday at the 600 Block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro after an argument.

Ziah Saddler has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. Ziah was last seen wearing a brown shirt and burgundy pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ziah Saddler is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

