Teen last seen in Villa Rica now missing, officials say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway.
Officials said 16-year-old Daphne Allen was last seen in Villa Rica. Police believe she left on her own free will.
They describe her as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials do not know what she wore last.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call 678-486-1307 or email cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
