Teen killed in Athens car wreck, police say

An Athens teen died late Monday night in a car wreck, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Officers went to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Newton Bridge Road near Kathwood Drive on Monday night.

Investigators believe a 17-year-old boy driving a 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Newton Bridge Road when it left the road and struck an embankment just before the intersection with Kathwood Drive.

The driver, the car's only occupant, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the wreck to contact Lieutenant Jonathan McIlvaine at 762-400-7089 or jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com.

The fatal wreck is the 13th in Athens-Clarke County this year.

