Teen jumps from parking deck to escape police

A teen wanted for breaking into cars jumps 60 feet off a parking deck while running from police. It happened at an apartment complex on Peachtree Road.

"A resident at the Icon Buckhead apartments observed a suspicious person entering the parking deck. He went up to investigate and saw the people breaking into a vehicle," said Atlanta Police Capt. Jeff Childers.

When officers with the Atlanta Police Department showed up, the young men, who police said were armed and wearing ski masks, hopped into a getaway car. They made it a few yards then crashed.

"The officers gave them verbal commands to get out of the car, at which time, the suspects rammed the patrol car and another vehicle trying to escape," said Capt. Childers.

One man, 20-year-old Jalen Wright, was cuffed on the spot. The others made a run for it.

Police body camera video shows an officer running after a man, identified as 19-year-old Cartier Evans, through the parking deck.

With police hot on his heels, and desperate to escape, Evans jumped off the parking deck.

"The individual jumped from the parking deck about 55 or 60 feet and fell to a gravel area adjacent to the parking deck," said Capt. Childers.

An officer on the ground was the first to Evans. He was hurt, but he survived the fall. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said as soon as he is released from the hospital he will go straight to jail.

Wright and Evans are charged with aggravated assault, attempted theft of auto, possession of firearm, during the commission of a felony.

Investigators are still looking for the third man who was with them.