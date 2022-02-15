Body of teen found beside vacant East Point home not yet identified

article

Police in East Point said officers have released a sketch of a young woman who appeared to have been assaulted and dump beside a vacant home early Saturday morning.

Emergency workers responded just after midnight this past Saturday to a home in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road near East Point Fire Station 4. Police said the young woman was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.

This GBI sketch shows a teen found dead beside an East Point home on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist created a sketch of the young woman, believed to be a teenager to try to determine her identity.

Police said she was wearing a gold necklaces that said "2005" and an anklet with the word "Wixked."

Investigators said teen was killed and then dumped at the home.

Investigators canvass the area where a body was found next to a vacant home in East Point on Feb. 12, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police do not have a suspect or motive yet.

Anyone who recognizes the young woman or knows anything about the case is asked to call East Point police at 404-761-2177.

