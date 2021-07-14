Teen fired gun after dispute with lifeguard at Atlanta park, police say

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for the young man who fired a gun several times after a dispute with a lifeguard at an Oakland City park last month.

The Atlanta Police Department released a picture of the suspect on Wednesday. Investigators said the young man was at the pool at Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City on June 28 around 7:36 p.m. when he was asked to leave by the lifeguard.

The teen did leave but returned later with several other people, police said.

Investigators said another argument occurred and at some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired it into the air. Police said the suspect then fired a second shot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

This incident was one of two brought up by an Atlanta City Council member this week in questioning the assistant police chief.

The Atlanta Police Department has since released a statement that reads:

"Crime incidents at our city's parks are a great concern to us. We are working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department and have increased patrols at city parks and there are now off-duty job opportunities with Parks and Rec for our officers."

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

