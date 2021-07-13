Parents concerned about armed teens at Atlanta parks

Some Atlanta parents say armed teenagers have shown up at city parks, jeopardizing the safety of children trying to play. Residents have demanded full-time security be present during park hours.

One council member disclosed one shocking incident in which a 15-year-old pulled a weapon and shot into a city pool. No one was injured in that incident.

"Some 15-year-olds took guns to the park, a parent called me. Both of these incidents happened last week and that person shot into the pool," said Cleta Winslow, Atlanta City Council District 4.

"I'm not aware of those specific incidents but I can talk to the zone commanders," said Todd Coyt, Assistant Police Chief of the Atlanta Police Department.

Coyt told the Atlanta City Council he would try to get to the bottom of what took place last week at Mozely Park and James Orange Park.

Police are able to confirm actual gunplay at one park. In the other report, whoever reportedly had a weapon may have fled by the time an officer arrived.

The Atlanta Police Department has since released a statement that reads:

"Crime incidents at our city's parks are a great concern to us. We are working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department and have increased patrols at city parks and there are now off-duty job opportunities with Parks and Rec for our officers."

"We don't have security at some of these pools. The APD can't do it. They're already stretched," Winslow said.

