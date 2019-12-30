Teen dead, man critically injured in Atlanta double shooting

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta that ended with a juvenile female dead and an adult man rushed to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officials told FOX 5 the gunfire happened inside a home on the 900 block of Washington Street SW shortly before 4 a.m.

A victim, described by police as a juvenile female, did not survive her gunshot wounds.

The other victim, a man in his 20's, was shot at least four times before he fled in a vehicle to nearby Haygood Avenue before medics caught up with him and managed to get him to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is now in critical condition.

Investigators believe they have the unidentified suspected shooter in custody and are speaking with them.

The shooting at the southwest Atlanta home left one juvenile dead and another man critically injured.

“The suspect and the victims are familiar with one another. We do have several people detained,” Captain Jessica Bruce told FOX 5.

Advertisement

While police have not yet released any information on what led up to the shooting, they have said that they are speaking to multiple witnesses.