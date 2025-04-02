Teen accused for pointing gun at employee over Wi-Fi password

The Brief Zaccur Garrett, 17, pointed a gun at Chipotle workers after being denied the Wi-Fi password, leading to multiple charges. Garrett discarded the stolen gun before being arrested and assaulted an officer during his arrest, resulting in additional charges. Garrett faces six charges in Cobb County, including aggravated assault on a police officer and interference with government property, along with three outstanding warrants from another county.



A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at fast food workers when he was denied access to Wi-Fi at a metro Atlanta Chipotle.

Cobb County Police say Zaccur Garrett became irate Saturday afternoon after employees at the Chipotle on South Cobb Drive refused to give him the Wi-Fi password.

What we know:

According to investigators, Garrett pulled out a gun and pointed it at workers in the drive-thru. "The suspect decided to escalate the situation and brandish a firearm and pointed it at employees," said Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson.

Officers responding to the call found Garrett across the street outside a hotel. Police say he had already discarded the gun in a nearby trash can. "This guy likely knew police were on the way and discarded it because he knew he wasn't supposed to have it. The firearm came back stolen out of Atlanta," said Wilson.

As officers took Garrett into custody, police say he punched one of them while they were adjusting his handcuffs. "The suspect swung at the officer, striking him, causing minor injuries," Wilson said.

That led to an additional charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. On the way to jail, Garrett allegedly kicked and damaged a camera inside the patrol car, resulting in yet another charge — interference with government property. "He has several charges including three outstanding warrants from another county for violent offenses. In Cobb County, he's facing six charges," said Wilson.

All of it, police say, started with a denied request for a Wi-Fi password. "While something seems so minor like being denied access to Wi-Fi, this suspect took it to extreme levels," said Wilson.

What they're saying:

Customers who frequent the restaurant said they were shocked by the violence. "Ever since the pandemic people are losing more screws," said Max Clavier.

"I think especially in Atlanta lately, they just pull out guns and do some crazy things. It is absolutely insane. We're not required to have Wi-Fi," said Laura Friends.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Garrett will make his next court appearance.

It is not known if he has retained legal representation.