18-year-old charged in child molestation case

article

Authorities in Hall County said an 18-year-old suspect in a child molestation case is in custody.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Nicolas Anthony Tortuorici turned himself in at Hall County Jail on Monday evening charged with aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

Authorities said an investigation indicates the incidents involved a girl under 16 years old, which the suspect knew, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. Police said a member of the victim's family reported the alleged crimes on Feb. 20.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Tortorici remained in Hall County Jail without bond on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.