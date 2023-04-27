Teen suspect in murder of Atlanta father named APD's Most Wanted

article

Atlanta police have named an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of a Georgia State student in front of his daughter one of the city's Most Wanted.

Officials say they have obtained warrants for 18-year-old Jyquez Harvey charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to investigators, the charges stem from the deadly Feb, 17th shooting of 20-year-old Julian Kolb.

On that afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 1300 block of Allegheny Street SW.

At the scene, officers found Kolb lying on the ground outside his car. His 10-month-old daughter was still in the backseat.

Days later, Kolb's mother talked to FOX 5, describing rushing to the hospital to get her granddaughter after police gave her the news.

"This was a son. He was a father. He was a student. He was loved. He had a job," Tiffany Marsh told FOX 5.

Nearly a month later, homicide investigators say they determined Harvey was involved in the incident and began searching for him. He currently remains not in custody.

Julian Kolb (Family submitted photo)

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or the motive behind the crime.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about where Harvey could be to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.