Ted Turner celebrates 84th birthday

Entrepreneur Ted Turner turned 84 years old on Saturday.

The longtime Atlanta businessman's official Twitter account shared a "Happy Birthday" wish to Turner with an image of him on horseback at one of his ranches.

"He is a modern-day hero for humanity & our planet, providing compassionate leadership to propel generations. He continues to motivate us to nurture, restore and protect our shared home as stewards and Planeteers."

Turner is famous for his business ventures in media and processional sports. Turner is the former owner of Turner Broadcasting and founder of 24-hour news network CNN. He also formerly owned professional sports franchises in Atlanta: Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, National Basketball Association's Atlanta Hawks, and former National Hockey League franchise, Atlanta Thrashers.

Turner has been out of the public spotlight since he announced in 2018 that he was suffering from Lewy body dementia, which has Alzheimer’s-like symptoms in addition to movement issues.