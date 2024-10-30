Team Trump, Kamala Harris expected in Georgia this weekend

article

This weekend, Georgia is yet again the place to be. Vice President Kamala Harris and Eric Trump are expected to make appearances at separate events.

Eric Trump in Douglasville on Friday

Former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump will rally on his father's behalf in Douglasville this Friday.

This comes just days before the nation will decide who will become the 47th President of the United States.

Eric is expected to deliver remarks at the Foxhall Resort, Legacy Lookout on Capps Ferry Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. The program is set to begin at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are available here.

Kamala Harris plans Saturday return to Georgia

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the vice president will also return to the Peach State this weekend.

Details about the event scheduled for Saturday have not yet been released.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more information.



