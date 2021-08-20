Sheriff: Newton County teen goes missing after leaving for work

article

Police in Newton County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials say 18-year-old Taylor Stevens left for work on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m. She hasn't been seen since.

Steven is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 128 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair.

It is unknown what the missing teen was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information about where Taylor Stevens could be please, call Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or email mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org.

