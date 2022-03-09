Tara Grindstead's murder: Pre-trial hearing held for man accused in death of beauty queen, teacher

A pre-trial hearing for Ryan Duke, the man accused in the 2005 death former beauty queen and Ocilla High School teacher Tara Grinstead started Tuesday.

Duke, is accused of killing the Ocilla High school teacher in 2005 and disposing of her burned remains in a south Georgia pecan grove. Grinstead vanished from her home in October of that year. Hundreds of people were interviewed over the years, but the leads dried up and the case went cold. More than a decade later, a tip led a GBI agent to Duke. In February 2017, they charged him with burglary, aggravated assault, murder, and concealment of a body. They later charged his friend Bo Dukes with helping to conceal Grinstead's body.

After a written confession following his arrest, Duke is now pleading not guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death.

The hearing continues in front of an Irwin County jail on Thursday with testimony from an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin May 2.

Bo Dukes, who was convicted of helping to conceal her death, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2019.

