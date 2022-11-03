Takeoff's elementary school teacher remembers young man always full of life

A Georgia teacher is sharing her impression of a young Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, who formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, was born and raised in Gwinnett County. He left an indelible impression on many people he met along the way.

Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston following a private party when police say two people opened fire. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice. Police say he was just a bystander in the incident.

It has been nearly two decades for Sherri Manning, but the memories came flooding back when she heard on the news.

Manning, who went by Ms. Saunders at the time, says she taught Takeoff in the fourth grade at Simonton Elementary in Lawrenceville.

She did not know he had turned into a famous rapper until the report about his death.

"I instantly just remembered young Kirsnick full of life, energy, he was everybody's friend, like everybody loved him," Manning said.

Sherri Manning says rapper Takeoff was extremely talented even when she taught him in fourth-grade at Simonton Elementary in Lawrenceville. (Sherri Manning)

She immediately went digging through her pictures and found a fourth-grade class photograph. The year was 2003.

Manning says he wore an NBA team logo shirt for class picture day that year.

"I didn't want to believe it, I didn't want to believe that was him, but I looked back at my pictures and I'm like, 'Man,'" Manning said.

Manning has fond memories of Takeoff and says losses like this hurt.

"It just saddens me that I hear about tragedies that happen with them because when I know them, they're so full of potential," she said.