T.I. surprises Morris Brown College students with tablets, free Wi-Fi

Some Morris Brown College students got a huge surprise Friday from an Atlanta rapper.

Rapper T.I. gave away free tablets with a year of Wi-Fi.

They were for any students that are Pell Grant recipients.

Students lined up for their tablet and took a picture with the rapper.

T.I. says the giveaway is to show support and appreciation to the students.

He says accepting change and commitment to education is important.

T.I. told FOX 5 the students deserve a celebration.

The school also says the tablets are for students who need the technology to continue their education at Morris Brown.