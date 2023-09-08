T.I. surprises Morris Brown College students with tablets, free Wi-Fi
ATLANTA - Some Morris Brown College students got a huge surprise Friday from an Atlanta rapper.
Rapper T.I. gave away free tablets with a year of Wi-Fi.
They were for any students that are Pell Grant recipients.
Students lined up for their tablet and took a picture with the rapper.
T.I. says the giveaway is to show support and appreciation to the students.
He says accepting change and commitment to education is important.
T.I. told FOX 5 the students deserve a celebration.
The school also says the tablets are for students who need the technology to continue their education at Morris Brown.