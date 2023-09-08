Expand / Collapse search

T.I. surprises Morris Brown College students with tablets, free Wi-Fi

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
T.I.
FOX 5 Atlanta

T.I. gives free tablets, Wi-Fi to Morris Brown students

Morris Brown College students got a huge surprise from an Atlanta rapper. Rapper T.I. gave away free tablets with a year of Wi-Fi. They were for any students that are Pell Grant recipients.

ATLANTA - Some Morris Brown College students got a huge surprise Friday from an Atlanta rapper.

Rapper T.I. gave away free tablets with a year of Wi-Fi.

They were for any students that are Pell Grant recipients.

Students lined up for their tablet and took a picture with the rapper.

T.I. says the giveaway is to show support and appreciation to the students.

He says accepting change and commitment to education is important.

T.I. told FOX 5 the students deserve a celebration.

The school also says the tablets are for students who need the technology to continue their education at Morris Brown.