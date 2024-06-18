14-year-old boy wanted in deadly shooting of Georgia teen, GBI says

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 14-year-old boy who officials say is wanted for the deadly shooting of a teen girl over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday night on the 200 block of Shipp Lane in Sylvester.

According to the GBI, officers with the Sylvester Police Department arrived at the property and found 16-year-old Ke’aisa Young shot at least once. The teen was not able to survive her injuries.

Investigators say Young was visiting friends when the deadly shooting occurred.

After the Sylvester Police Department requested the GBI's help, the agency's investigator identified a suspect in the shooting as 14-year-old Kortezz Thomas.

Thomas is not in custody and agents are currently searching for him.

Young’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab where a medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8501, or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.