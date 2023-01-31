SWAT team in standoff with barricaded man at Gwinnett County home

Gwinnett County police are on the scene of an active SWAT standoff at a Sugar Hill home Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department have confirmed that they are responding to a home near Sycamore Summit NE.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the situation began when Brookhaven officers attempted to serve a warrant at the home.

Neighbors say at that time they heard shots and the male suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

At this time, police say the others who lived in the home are outside and no one appears to have been injured.

Gwinnett County police at the scene of an active SWAT standoff in Sugar Hill Tuesday, January 31, 2023 (Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta). (Gwinnett County police at the scene of an active SWAT standoff in Sugar Hill Tuesday, January 31, 2023 (Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta).)

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved.

At this time, Sycamore Road is closed between EM Croy and Autumn Wood Trail. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.