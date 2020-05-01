SWAT team surrounds DeKalb County home after roommate dispute

article

Police, including the county's bomb squad and SWAT team, have swarmed a DeKalb County neighborhood after a call about two roommates in a dispute.

DeKalb County police said officers were called out to a home near Redan Road and Autumn Crest Drive Friday afternoon.

App users click here for live updates

Police said this started as a domestic issue two roommates. They brought in specialized units after a man refused to surrender to the police.

The DeKalb County SWAT team and bomb squad are on the scene.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene of a domestic dispute call at a DeKalb County home on the afternoon of May 1, 2020 (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. and saw the specialized unit lining the neighborhood.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Few details are being released at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.