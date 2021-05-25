SWAT team serving warrant find suspect dead in Gwinnett County apartment, police say

Police attempting to serve a warrant at Gwinnett County apartment finds the suspect dead inside.

It happened at the Fields at Peachtree Corners apartments off Hillandale Drive on Tuesday. Gwinnett County police said the SWAT team was serving a warrant at the apartment when they made the discovery.

Details surrounding the suspect’s death were not immediately known.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators have not said what the warrant was for.

